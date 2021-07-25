BOScoin (BOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.75 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $5.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

