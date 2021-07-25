Bret Steven Taylor Sells 611 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $151,656.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 965,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,683,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $279,002.40.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $248.25 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.38 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.69.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
