Bret Steven Taylor Sells 611 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $151,656.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 965,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,683,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $279,002.40.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $248.25 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.38 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

