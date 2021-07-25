Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BRW has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 359.50 ($4.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.17. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a one year high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85).

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

