Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given a $26.72 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has been assigned a $26.72 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTVCY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on Britvic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.61.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12. Britvic has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

