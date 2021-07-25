Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.63

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.63 and last traded at $171.53, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

