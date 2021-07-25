Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $59,851.52. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 51,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $248,572.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,220.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,336 shares of company stock worth $1,719,359 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in 8X8 by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.