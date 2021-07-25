Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). AeroVironment posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $655,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock worth $11,814,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,685. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.65.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

