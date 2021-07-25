Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 65,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,150. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.18. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

