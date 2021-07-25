Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report sales of $14.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.73 million to $14.59 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $62.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 78,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $198.19 million, a PE ratio of 595.60 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edap Tms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.