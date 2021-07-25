Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report $14.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.03 billion. Sysco posted sales of $8.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $49.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.45 billion to $50.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.79 billion to $61.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

SYY stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49. Sysco has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

