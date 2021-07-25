Brokerages Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Venus Concept reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 81,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,020. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

