Brokerages Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce sales of $177.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $713.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.10 million to $714.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $785.05 million, with estimates ranging from $775.50 million to $794.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGM. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $232,183.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,146 shares of company stock worth $10,616,015 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 992,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after acquiring an additional 325,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 708.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 538,252 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 87,514.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 636,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. 347,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

