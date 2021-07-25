Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,615 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. 3,226,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,443. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

