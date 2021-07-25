Brokerages Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 488.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,677 shares of company stock worth $20,374,157. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 531.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $43,307,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Colfax has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

