Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.47. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 857.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,088. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $13,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

