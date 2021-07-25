Brokerages Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. TriMas posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TriMas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in TriMas by 22.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TRS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

