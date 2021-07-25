Brokerages Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

VKTX opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

