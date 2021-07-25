Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target at C$28.37

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on AC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday.

TSE:AC traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

