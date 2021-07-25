Brokerages Set Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target at $16.63

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $485.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

