Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price at $52.05

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 521,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 69,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 95,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,893,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after buying an additional 262,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

