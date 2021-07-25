Brokerages Set County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Price Target at $30.50

Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their target price on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 116.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. 13,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,403. The firm has a market cap of $202.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 26.55%. Research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

