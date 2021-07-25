Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) PT at $152.65

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.73. 1,105,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,764. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton has a 52-week low of $91.72 and a 52-week high of $157.34. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

