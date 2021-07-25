Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Target Price at C$11.96

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.4753749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

