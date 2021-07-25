Brokerages Set Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Price Target at $18.42

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MNR opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

