Brokerages Set Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.
About Monro
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
