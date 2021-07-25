Brokerages Set Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Target Price at $22.20

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOPMF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS NOPMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. 1,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

