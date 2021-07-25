Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price at $453.43

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $462.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $11.85 on Tuesday, hitting $462.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.85. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $478.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

