Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.44. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $953.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.95 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $571.80 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $313.50 and a 1-year high of $574.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

