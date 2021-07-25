Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.44. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $953.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.95 million.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $571.80 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $313.50 and a 1-year high of $574.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.
