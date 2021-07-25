Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.27 Million

Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to announce $747.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $744.34 million and the highest is $750.21 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $865.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 835,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.