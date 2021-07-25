BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $25.91

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $26.77. BRP Group shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BRP Group by 110.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Group in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

