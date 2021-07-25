BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $25.91

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $26.77. BRP Group shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands.
BRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BRP Group by 110.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Group in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
About BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
