BSW Wealth Partners Buys 5,924 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

