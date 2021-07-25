Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 311.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 206,673 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bunge were worth $21,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

