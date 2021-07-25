ByteNext 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $38,692.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $609,847.97 and $38,692.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00128824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00143148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,390.85 or 0.99949963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.21 or 0.00878311 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

