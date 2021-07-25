CACHE Gold (CGT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $112,628.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $112,628.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $57.89 or 0.00167659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00047410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00819076 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 67,824 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.