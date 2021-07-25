Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.10.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,854,150. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.