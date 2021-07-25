California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of People’s United Financial worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after buying an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,646,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after buying an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

PBCT stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

