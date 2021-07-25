California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of MDU Resources Group worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,673,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.45 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

