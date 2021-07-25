California State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 71.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,091,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $203.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.28 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.22.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

