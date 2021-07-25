California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,129 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Mattel worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

