California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,781 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $113.28 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

