California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,823 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $57.06 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $253,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,280 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.