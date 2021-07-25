Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $56,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after buying an additional 24,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 555,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,132,000 after purchasing an additional 280,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $333.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $333.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.