Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $40.99 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $40,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,477.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $853.02 and a 52 week high of $1,482.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,352.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

