Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 221.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,521 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Workday were worth $48,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Workday by 7.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 281,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Workday by 5.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 321,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Workday by 8.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 849,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67,173 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 99.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $240.40 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

