Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,591 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Match Group were worth $37,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.32.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $165.86 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.