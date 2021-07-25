Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 105,097 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,097 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Corteva worth $51,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Argus raised their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

