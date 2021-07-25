Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 845,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.58% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Anaplan by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Anaplan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,132,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,681,000 after purchasing an additional 185,946 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $56.80 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.