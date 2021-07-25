Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 101,792 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,792 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $42,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

