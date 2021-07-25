Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$321.82.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
TSE:CP opened at C$92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$61.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$71.78 and a one year high of C$100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$95.14.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.