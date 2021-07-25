Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$321.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

TSE:CP opened at C$92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$61.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$71.78 and a one year high of C$100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$95.14.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500015 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

