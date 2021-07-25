Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.93 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

